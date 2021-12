According to HIV.gov, approximately 1.2 million people in the United States have HIV, and about 13 percent of those people are unaware of it and need testing. In observance of World AIDS Day on Dec. 1, the University of Alabama at Birmingham Family Clinic is encouraging all Alabamians to find out their HIV status through the clinic’s free HIV self-testing kits.

