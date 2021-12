In each of his first two NFL seasons, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has launched an assault on the record book. That will continue Thursday night. Jefferson enters the game against Pittsburgh at U.S. Bank Stadium with 1,209 yards receiving this season. If he gets 41, he would join Randy Moss, who did it with Minnesota from 1998-99, and Odell Beckham Jr., who did it with the New York Giants from 2014-15, as the only NFL players with 1,250 yards in each of their first two seasons.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO