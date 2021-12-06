Fans and cosplayers across the Big Country gather for Abilene’s first ever Comic Convention

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – All the magic of a full-scale San Diego style comic convention was presented on a slightly smaller scale over the weekend at Abilene’s first ever Comic-Con.

With something for everyone at the convention, there was, most of all, a surplus of high spirits.

Held at the Abilene Convention Center, you could see anything from Abilene locals dressed up in their best character wear, to figurines and collectables for sale.

Earlier plans for the convention in Abilene were halted due to COVID-19. Since it became a reality, one Abilene man said it made him feel right at home.

“I love it. I love it because that’s what we are; we are family. Like a big nerd palooza- that’s the point of it… Seeing everyone all super happy, all these great artists and all these people just laughing and having fun. I mean that’s the big thing.” Matthew Price,

Attendee of Abilene’s Comic-Con

Price illustrated that with every Comic-Con he travels to, he usually attends as Captain America from the Marvel Comics universe. For this local convention, Price cosplayed as a Mandalorian , from the Star Wars series.

Ryan Crone, a vendor at Abilene’s Comic-Con, explained to KTAB/KRBC that he began creating his own graphic novels, at first as a joke, and it has since become much more serious.

“I never thought it would make it past issue one,” Crone marveled. “And I was so surprised that everybody got behind it so much.”

Crone affectionately calls his work Stupid Comics , an insult he learned to turn around for the better.

KTAB/KRBC: Vendor, Ryan Crone, speaks with customer at Abilene’s Comic-Con, Dec. 2021

KTAB/KRBC: Ryan Crone’s booth for his graphic novel, Stupid Comics, at Abilene’s Comic Convention, Dec. 2021

“I think the only message I ever tried to get out with anything, is that no matter how stupid you think your idea is, if you believe in it, other people will too,” Crone remarked.

Attendees of Abilene’s Comic-Con say they collectively believe that participating in the garb of the convention unlocks their individual imaginations, and can even address cultural and societal issues.

“It’s a great- great fun even for the kids,” Price added.

Now that Comic-Con has come and gone in Abilene, fans hope it comes back for years and years to come.

