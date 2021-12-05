ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vikings WR Adam Thielen injury update

By Jack White
 4 days ago
Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings fell in spectacular defeat to a far-inferior Lions team on Sunday. Minnesota did not have a lot go things go its way. For instance, Vikings WR Adam Thielen went down in the first quarter with an ankle injury.

Thielen sprained his ankle in the Week 13 loss, according to Mike Zimmer.

Thielen, originally ruled as questionable to return, got downgraded to out and did not return after the injury.

He has 686 receiving yards and 10 touchdown receptions through the first 12 games of the year. There’s no defined timetable given for when Thielen can return from this injury.

Justin Jefferson is the team’s leading receiver. There is a drop off on the depth chart after Jefferson and Thielen, though. The Vikings will have to give K.J. Osborn and Dede Westbrook bigger roles if Thielen ends up missing time.

The Vikings lost on a last-second touchdown pass on Sunday. Read the recap from the game here.

