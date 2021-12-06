ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

215th Army Band of the National Guard hosts holiday concert in Springfield

By Sy Becker
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- After a long pandemic related absence, Springfield welcomed back the 215th Army Band of the Massachusetts Army National Guard Sunday afternoon, and the hundreds attending the holiday concert are glad to have them back.

“Oh it’s fantastic just to bring everyone back again, it’s really what it’s about. No better place than this beautiful hall.” Stephen Martins, Commander of the 215th Army Band expressed.

The many hundreds in the audience can thank the Spirit of Springfield for producing the show and Mercy Medical Center for sponsoring the return of the National Guard band at this time of year.

“The motivation for Mercy was really to create joy and bring back happy memories of the holidays for friends, family and community” said Deborah Bitsoli, the Mercy Medical Center President.

The concert was deeply gratifying for one couple from Framingham, who traveled the state to where their musician son plays in the National Guard band.

And with Mayor Domenic Sarno welcoming the audience in full holiday regalia, Sunday’s event was truly in the spirit of Christmas.

