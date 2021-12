Few young players have grabbed headlines more frequently this season than Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Florian Wirtz. Always tabbed as a top prospect in Germany, Wirtz has truly broken out in 2021-2022 and has been one of the best players in the Bundesliga. Real Madrid have been one of a number of big clubs linked to Wirtz, and if any Madridistas had doubts about his quality, this goal he scored on Sunday against RB Leipzig should dispel some of those doubts.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO