Why is it so difficult to accept that the Cleveland Browns are doing everything in their power to win and that quarterback Baker Mayfield is their best path to accomplish it?. Regardless of how unlikely the Browns chances are to make the playoffs at this point, they are going to fight to the bitter end. And for reasons that are increasingly difficult to understand, there are elements that seem to be unhappy with the Browns for going this route.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO