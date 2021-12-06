ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

At least 14 dead after Mount Semeru volcano eruption in Indonesia

By Daniel Uria
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AtaTj_0dEs4yId00

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- At least 14 people were killed and dozens more have been injured after the Mount Semeru volcano in Indonesia erupted.

In a statement Sunday, Abdul Mihari, acting head of the Center for Disaster Information and Communication Data, said 11 people died in the Pronojiwo District while three more died in the Candipuro District.

Victims identified ranged in age from 14 to 50 years old.

An additional 21 injuries were reported Sunday, bringing the total of injured people to 56. Two pregnant women were among the injured.

Nine people remain missing and 1,300 people have been displaced, the agency said.

The volcano erupted on Saturday as Indah Amperawati Masdar, the deputy head of East Java's Lumajang District, said lava flows destroyed the village of Curahkobokan and evacuation efforts were complicated by the destruction of a bridge connecting Curahkobokan to the nearby village of Pronojiwo.

Officials on Sunday said the situation near the volcano remained dangerous as there was a risk of pyroclastic flows -- a mix of ash, rock and volcanic gases.

"We recommend everyone to increase their alert because the potential of pyroclastic flows threat is still high," Cheif of the Mount Semeru Observation Post, Liswanto, told CNN. "It can happen anytime without any warning."

People living within six miles of the volcano have been urged to evacuate, Liswanto added.

Comments / 9

Related
Indy100

Terrifying TikTok videos from Indonesia capture what it is like to experience a volcanic eruption

Following a volcanic eruption in Indonesia, residents have been sharing haunting videos of volcanic ash filling the sky, and clips of villagers begging for help. Devastating the village of Curahkobokan, the eruption of Mount Semeru on Saturday has had catastrophic results. @tamitachandr #semeru ♬ suara asli - michan - michan Since its occurrence, many on the Indonesian island of Java have taken to TikTok to share scenes of the disaster.One video shows huge plumes of smoke adding to an already blackened sky as a terrified woman runs with desperate screams to find cover. @novanhendri510...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Axios

Semeru volcano eruption kills 1, injures dozens

A large eruption occurred at Mount Semeru in Indonesia on Saturday, killing at least one and injuring dozens more as a huge ash cloud descended over the region, Reuters reports. Driving the news: The eruption occurred at around 4:25 p.m. local time and produced "a large pyroclastic flow (hot avalanche...
ACCIDENTS
eturbonews.com

People run for their lives as Java volcano erupts

Semeru eruption has sent the locals and tourists into a panic as they were fleeing in fear ahead of a cloud of black ash descending from the 3,676-meter-tall mountain. The residents of Indonesian island of Java, who live at the foot of Semeru volcano, had to run for their lives as volcano violently erupted today, spewing out a massive ash cloud that obscured the sun.
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volcano#Eruption#Cnn
sacramentosun.com

Over 1,300 evacuated after volcano rains fire on Indonesian villages

Rescue personnel in Indonesia are facing the arduous task of looking for survivors in villages blanketed by searing ash following the eruption of Mount Semeru on the island of Java on December 4. Emergency staff pegged the death count in the eruption to have reached 14, while several dozen individuals...
ENVIRONMENT
ABC7 Chicago

At least 19 dead, 32 injured after bus crash in Mexico

At least 19 people are dead and dozens more injured after a bus crash in central Mexico Friday. The accident occurred on a highway in Joquicingo, a township in the State of Mexico that's approximately 45 miles southwest of Mexico City. A tour bus heading to a religious site in...
ACCIDENTS
People

Woman Whose Dad and Sister Were Killed in New Zealand Volcano Eruption Marks Her 'Burnversary'

An Australian woman who survived the White Island volcano eruption two years ago is reflecting on the day that changed her life. On Thursday, 25-year-old Stephanie Browitt opened up about the tragedy off the coast of New Zealand's North Island, which killed 21 people including her sister and father. Browitt suffered third-degree burns on 70 percent of her body and lost parts of her fingers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Environment
glamourmagazine.co.uk

I was forced to marry an older man at 12-years-old. By 14, I was a mother. This is my story.

'The Heartbeat of Iran' is a new book by award-winning journalist Tara Kangarlou. It features a collection of 24 stories of everyday Iranians living inside their homeland – from the story of a transgender woman in Tehran, to the country's first female race car driver, or a blind environmental activist in the country's poorest state of Sistan and Baluchestan – each chapter is a heartfelt journey into the diversity of beliefs, struggles, and complexities of life in today's Iran.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
International Business Times

Leopard Drags Away 10-Year-Old Child In Front Of Friends Playing On Road, Victim Dies

A leopard in India reportedly attacked and dragged away a 10-year-old boy, who was playing with his friends on a road near a village. The incident took place Monday morning in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Local officials said the victim was with a group of other minor boys when the leopard attacked them, IANS reported. The leopard grabbed one of the boys and mauled him to death, while the others fled for their lives.
ACCIDENTS
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

"Afghan girl," whose piercing green eyes captivated the world in 1984, once again flees her country

Rome — National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" has arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
EUROPE
New York Post

This deadly ‘Megaspider’ can penetrate human fingernails with 1-inch fangs

This poisonous “megaspider” is an arachnophobe’s biggest nightmare. A zoo in Somersby, Australia was left flabbergasted after receiving an anonymous donation of a giant funnel web spider — armed with powerful fangs that can pierce a human fingernail. A Facebook clip of the creepy crawly is currently blowing up online.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Passenger 'kills himself' during flight from Egypt: Man, 48, is found dead in toilet, forcing emergency landing

A passenger onboard a flight from Egypt to Russia allegedly killed himself in the plane's toilet, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing in Cairo. Russian Alexander Dokshin, 48, was found unconscious inside the lavatory shortly after the S7 Airlines flight took off from the resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on its journey to the Russian city of Samara.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

China slaughtering pets of COVID patients under draconian new law

China is slaughtering the pets of COVID patients under its draconian ‘zero tolerance’ strategy for the virus. Officials claim it is to stop the spread of infection – but the “inhumane” rule has sparked fury among animal lovers in the country as it battles a wave of new outbreaks. There...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

American Couple’s Trip to Cancun Ends in a Horrific Hotel Room Death

The family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday. “I received a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
225K+
Followers
45K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy