5 potential candidates to replace Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer

Ouch. The Minnesota Vikings are headed down yet another season where a Mike Zimmer-coached team fell short of expectations. They entered the year facing long Super Bowl odds (+4000), but their expected win total was set at nine wins.

At 5-7, the Vikings find themselves four games behind the Green Bay Packers for the NFC North division lead. Coming off back-to-back losses they don’t appear close to turning this ship around. Not to mention, they just lost to the Lions!

Zimmer had a fine tenure in Minnesota, reaching the playoffs in three out of his eight seasons as head coach, but the inconsistency of his team’s play has been maddening.

With the Vikings head coach reportedly facing a mandate to reach the playoffs , or reach for the exit door handle, it appears as though the man with a 69-54-1 win-loss record since taking over in 2014 could be coming to an end by season’s close. If not sooner.

If/when Mike Zimmer gets fired in Minnesota, who are some top head-coaching candidates to take over the Vikings? Here are five we’ve hand-selected.

Sticking with defense, Minnesota makes it Snow

Since joining forces with Matt Rhule on the Carolina Panthers as their defensive coordinator in 2020, Phil Snow has transformed their defense from allowing the second-most points per game to one allowing the eighth-fewest .

Snow is a bit like Zimmer, he likes exotic blitzes and funky schemes at times, but his methods work. The Panthers are also allowing the fewest passing yards per game, with a secondary comprised mostly of younger players. Which is something the Vikings have greatly struggled with during the past few seasons of the Zimmer era.

One potential roadblock, Snow has been working alongside coach Rhule for nine consecutive seasons, following him from Temple to Baylor and now to the NFL. He’s also 65, the same age as Zimmer. Is now the right time to be a head coach for the first time in Snow’s coaching career?

While most in Minnesota are likely ready for drastic changes, meaning an offensive-minded head coach, if Rick Spielman or whoever ends up handling hiring duties, wants to stick with a defensive approach, Phil Snow could be the way to go. Snow also coached Vikings defensive tackle James Lynch at Baylor where he had 13.5 sacks his final season.

Rollin’ with Buffalo’s Brian Daboll

This could get awkward. Brian Daboll is the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills , where former Vikings great and Minneapolis Miracle hero Stefon Diggs has spent the past two seasons. However, Daboll has been the play-caller behind the surging superstar Josh Allen . Their biggest fault in Buffalo is not being able to have explosive plays when running the ball. Hello, Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison.

While Daboll may feel like he has some unfinished business with the Bills after reaching the AFC Conference Championship last season, the idea of an offense featuring Justin Jefferson, Cook, Adam Thielen, and K.J. Osborn for the next few years has to be intriguing.

Daboll has eight years of experience as an offensive coordinator in the NFL. This is the first time he’s had an elite QB, with Allen. For the past two seasons, the Bills have been in the top ten of offensive yards and points scored. Last season, they were No. 2 in the NFL in both categories.

If fans want an experienced offensive mind, with plenty of people in his corner, including Alabama ‘s Nick Saban and New England’s Bill Belichick , why not roll with Buffalo’s Brian Daboll?

Vikings re-hire Eric Bieniemy, this time as head coach

Current Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy entered the NFL coaching ranks with the Minnesota Vikings back in 2006 under Brad Childress. Bieniemy’s title was running backs coach, since he’s a former RB himself, it was a great role. His NFL coaching debut was also Chester Taylor’s first year in Minnesota, who produced a career-best 1,216 rushing yards.

The following year, the Vikings selected future-Hall of Fame halfback Adrian Peterson, who was immediately effective. Bieniemy coached the Vikings’ running backs for five seasons before leaving once Childress was let go in 2010. Bieniemy then went to his alma mater at Colorado to be their offensive coordinator for two seasons before landing another RB coach gig, this time with Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs . In 2018, he was promoted to offensive coordinator after Matt Nagy left for Chicago.

During his time with the Chiefs, Bieniemy achieved what the Vikings’ franchise never has. The illustrious Super Bowl ring. Of course, Patrick Mahomes is the ringleader there, but Bieniemy has consistently drawn praise throughout the league. Notably, he is not their play-caller, those duties lie with Reid, but Bieniemy has called plays at times for the Chiefs.

With the success the Chiefs have had since drafting Mahomes, Bieniemy has been on the head coach hiring shortlist, receiving several interviews, but has never been able to land a head coaching gig. Maybe Bieniemy’s waiting for the ideal landing spot, a place where he feels confident about his chances to win.

It’s easy to say he’s not the engine making the Chiefs a dominant offensive force or to knock him for a lack of play-calling experience, but many coaches don’t call their own plays, such as Tampa Bay’s Bruce Arians. If Bieniemy can hire experienced play-callers, he should be considered a strong candidate for any open head-coaching spot.

Minnesota looks for Super Bowl magic, reaches out to Byron Leftwich

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl last year, sure Tom Brady was undoubtedly the biggest factor in the franchise getting another win, but coach Bruce Arians is never shy about issuing credit to Byron Leftwich either. Fans know him best from his days slinging footballs with the Jacksonville Jaguars , but Leftwich is carving out quite the post-playing career as a coach as well.

Arians is a big fan of Leftwich’s, he hired the former QB to be his offensive coordinator in 2018 with the Arizona Cardinals. When Arians took the job in Tampa, he brought Leftwich with him to repeat his role in Florida.

Ever since he’s starting calling the plays for the Bucs in 2019, Leftwich has coordinated a top ten unit, both in yardage and points. Remember, he had the no-risk it, no biscuit Jameis Winston for the first year, Leftwich hasn’t always been graced with TB12’s presence.

For the Vikings, a risk-it for the biscuit approach would likely be met with open arms after the conservative game-planning has led to more disappointment at the end of games. Perhaps hiring Byron Leftwich can be the cure to all of Minnesota’s lack of a deep, downfield passing game and fans can someday relive the glory days of when the ‘Randy Ratio’ ran rampant through the Twin Cities.

Vikings turn to Minnesota native, hire Todd Downing from Tennessee Titans

You can call this the Kevin Stefanski hire, as Todd Downing draws a lot of similarities to the 2020 Coach of the Year for the Cleveland Browns .

Born in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, you know Downing wants to go back home and coach for the team he likely grew up rooting for. He also attended the University of Minnesota, before getting into coaching as an intern for the Vikings in 2003, when he was 23.

Downing has been involved with coaching in some form since he was just 19, back in 1999. He has a total of 21 years of coaching experience, with all but two of the seasons coming in the NFL.

He has spent his past three years working up the ranks with the Tennessee Titans , where he is now their offensive coordinator. Some may say, what the heck? One season as an offensive coordinator and you want him to take over for Zimmer? Get real.

In reality, he’s no different from Stefanski in that sense. Stefanski only spent one season as an offensive coordinator before getting hired as the Browns’ head coach.

During his NFL coaching career, Downing has helped Pro Bowl quarterbacks put up strong passing performances. He’s coached Matthew Stafford , Derek Carr , and now Ryan Tannehill , to name a few.

He also knows how to operate a run-heavy gameplan, dialing up plays for Derrick Henry to smash through defenses this season prior to his injury.

With Todd Downing at the helm, the Vikings could be uncovering the next young, offensive-minded coaching gem that gets them back into contention. Although he’d end up replacing the man who once hired him to be an offensive assistant on his staff in 2018, Downing may just be who Minnesota’s been searching for.

