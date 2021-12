All Ohio State can do now is wait. While the Buckeyes will be playing one more football game this season, they won’t know who or when they’re playing until Sunday, when this year’s bowl selections will be announced. Unlike the past four years, when Ohio State was playing in the Big Ten Championship Game to either secure a berth in the College Football Playoff berth or at least make the case that it belonged in, the Buckeyes will be watching this weekend’s conference championship games from home, giving them no additional opportunity to bolster their résumé before bowl selections are made.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO