The Washington Football Team looks to keep up its winning ways in a division rivalry game against Dallas on Sunday behind their second year running back Antonio Gibson. The Washington Football Team (6-6) is two games back of the division-leading Cowboys (8-4), who they’ll be hosting this weekend. Washington is one of the hottest clubs in the NFL right now as they’ve ripped off four consecutive victories after starting the season 2-6. How has Washington managed to turn their season around? Mainly by running the ball and controlling the flow of the game. Washington is ninth in the NFL in rushing yards per game (124.4), and fourth in the league in average time of possession (31:57).

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO