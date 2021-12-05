New Data Shows Record H-2A Participation in Fiscal Year 2021

The data is in and the Watershed Restoration Initiative restored a record number of acres in the last fiscal year and that includes areas of the Uintah Basin. Work through this program has included aerial seeding after wildfire, removing encroaching trees for sagebrush preservation and rangeland fire management, prescribed fires to reduce fire fuels in an area (which reduces the risk of a catastrophic wildfire), stream restoration, and planting shrubs and sagebrush to provide feed and shelter for mule deer, sage-grouse and other wildlife species. "Because of Utah's desert climate, these proactive projects to improve wildlife habitat and watershed health throughout the state are crucial," shares program director Tyler Thompson. Since it began in 2006, this program has improved over 2.25 million acres of Utah land.

UINTAH, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO