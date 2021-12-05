ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Data Shows Record H-2A Participation in Fiscal Year 2021

By NAFB News Service
Cover picture for the articleThe end of the calendar year brings new information about the H-2A temporary agricultural worker program. American Farm Bureau Federation Senior Economist Veronica Nigh says participation in the program for 2021 was a record. “Despite the ongoing global pandemic, fiscal year 2021—which started on October 1, 2020,...

