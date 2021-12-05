Larry Himmel reports on Black Friday shopping mayhem at Fashion Valley Mall in November 1983

WASHINGTON — The chief justice of the United States, John Roberts, warned Friday that the Supreme Court risks losing its own authority if it allows the existence of a law like Texas’ near-total abortion ban, which attempts to circumvent the courts. In a strongly worded opinion joined by...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday warned falsifying hate crimes hurts real victims of those incidents after actor Jussie Smollett was found guilty of lying to Chicago police about a robbery and hate crime he had staged against himself in 2019. Psaki was asked about what lessons can...
The prosecution rested its case in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial after a fourth accuser testified that the British socialite and Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender, forced themselves on her when she was 16. Mola Lenghi reports.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A warehouse worker in Tennessee is running up against price increases that far exceed her modest pay raise. The owner of a pastry business in Massachusetts has had to reduce his product offerings and personally absorb higher costs. A grocery chain executive in Connecticut said he’s...
Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas was found dead in his Roswell, Georgia home Thursday evening, police there say. He was 33. "Preliminary information is that his death stems from a medical issue, and our investigators currently have no reason to believe otherwise," police in the Atlanta suburb said in a statement.
LONDON (AP) — A British appellate court opened the door Friday for Julian Assange to be extradited to the United States on spying charges by overturning a lower court decision that the WikiLeaks founder’s mental health was too fragile to withstand incarceration in America. The High Court in...
(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
