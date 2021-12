FaceTime is an Apple service and it is highly unlikely that users will ever be able to start a FaceTime call on a non-Apple device or without owning at least one device. There have been work arounds created that allow users to start a FaceTime call but they end being blocked by Apple. That said, Apple has made it so that you can join a FaceTime call from any device, Apple or non-Apple and this includes devices running Android.

