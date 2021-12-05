ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windy, colder Monday

By DeVonte' Dixon
wfft.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A strong cold front moves through Monday. There could be a stray shower in the morning. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on Apple. Make sure...

www.wfft.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
