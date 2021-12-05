Windy, colder Monday

A powerful storm system is ejecting into the central plains today and will bring strong southwest winds across the state. Critically high fire danger issues are possible near I-35 westward with moderately high conditions near the metro. Locations near and east of the Tulsa metro may experience a few showers this morning through midday as a lead wave moves across the area. Any precipitation will be very light. Most locations will remain dry. Highs this afternoon will reach the mid-70s, nearing record highs in some locations before a strong cold front moves across the region tonight with northwest winds and blustery weather for most of Saturday. Sunday through early next week features increasing temps with a return of gusty south winds. The next system nears the state Thursday with rain and thunder chances for the eastern third of the state. A stronger system is possible next weekend.

TULSA, OK ・ 6 HOURS AGO