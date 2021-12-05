Professors: Don't assume ruling based on Supreme Court makeup

The US Supreme Court on Friday allowed abortion providers to pursue legal challenges to a near-total ban on abortions in Texas, but let the state's controversial law remain in effect for now. Eight of the nine justices on the conservative-leaning court agreed that lawsuits filed by abortion providers against the Texas law may proceed in federal court, with Associate Justice Clarence Thomas as the exception. The "Texas Heartbeat Act" bans abortion after six weeks, before many women even know they are pregnant, and is the most restrictive law passed in the United States since abortion was made a constitutional right nearly five decades ago. A previous bid by abortion providers to halt enforcement of the Texas law failed in the nation's highest court by a 5-4 margin but a majority agreed in Friday's ruling that challenges should be heard in a lower court.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO