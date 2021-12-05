ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Professors: Don't assume ruling based on Supreme Court makeup

By Eric Scicchitano The (Sunbury) Daily Item
Gettysburg Times
 4 days ago

There’s a conservative majority of justices on the Supreme Court but two professors of political science...

www.gettysburgtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

State District Court Rules Abortion Law Unconstitutional, But Leaves ‘Near-Total Ban’ In Place

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A Texas judge has ruled the enforcement scheme behind the nation’s strictest abortion law is unconstitutional in a narrow ruling that still leaves a near-total ban on abortions in place. State District Judge David Peeples of Austin on Thursday side-stepped the broader legality of the Texas law known as Senate Bill 8. The law bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks and before some women know they are even pregnant. Judge Peeples’ ruling is based on the civil enforcement procedures, which the order notes “are completely new, there is not a single factual...
AUSTIN, TX
AFP

US Supreme Court allows abortion providers to challenge Texas law

The US Supreme Court on Friday allowed abortion providers to pursue legal challenges to a near-total ban on abortions in Texas, but let the state's controversial law remain in effect for now. Eight of the nine justices on the conservative-leaning court agreed that lawsuits filed by abortion providers against the Texas law may proceed in federal court, with Associate Justice Clarence Thomas as the exception. The "Texas Heartbeat Act" bans abortion after six weeks, before many women even know they are pregnant, and is the most restrictive law passed in the United States since abortion was made a constitutional right nearly five decades ago. A previous bid by abortion providers to halt enforcement of the Texas law failed in the nation's highest court by a 5-4 margin but a majority agreed in Friday's ruling that challenges should be heard in a lower court.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

‘Hope For An End,’ US Supreme Court Lets Senate Bill 8 Stand, Says Abortion Clinics Can Sue

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled on Texas’ controversial law restricting abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, allowing it to remain in effect and for abortion providers to sue. The court acted Friday, more than a month after hearing arguments over the law that makes abortion illegal after cardiac activity is detected in an embryo. That’s around six weeks, before some women even know they are pregnant. There are no exceptions for rape or incest. “Finally, we have hope for an end to this horrific abortion ban. The legal back and forth has been excruciating for our patients and gut-wrenching...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
The Independent

Judge: Texas abortion law's enforcement mechanism not valid

A Texas judge said Thursday the enforcement mechanism behind the nation's strictest abortion law— which rewards lawsuits against violators by awarding judgments of $10,000 — is unconstitutional in a narrow ruling that still leaves a near-total ban on abortions in place.State District Judge David Peeples of Austin side-stepped the broader legality of the Texas law known as Senate Bill 8, which since September has banned abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks and before some women know they are even pregnant. Abortion providers have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block the law but it has...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vox

Don’t be fooled: The Supreme Court’s Texas abortion decision is a big defeat for Roe v. Wade

On first glance, it would be easy to see the Supreme Court’s decision Friday in Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson as a win for abortion rights. It would also be wrong. More than two months after the Supreme Court allowed SB 8, a Texas law that effectively bans abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy, to take effect, the Court followed it up with a 5-4 decision that is an even larger defeat to proponents of abortion rights, and a victory to anti-abortion lawmakers in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Abortion Laws#The Supreme Court#The High Court
WTAJ

Court won’t stop Texas abortion ban, but OKs clinics’ suit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled that Texas abortion providers can sue over the state’s ban on most abortions, but the justices are allowing the law to remain in effect. The court acted Friday, more than a month after hearing arguments over the law that makes abortion illegal after cardiac activity is detected in an embryo. That’s […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
tulanehullabaloo.com

OPINION | Supreme Court ruling threatens abortion access

On Dec. 8, the U.S. Supreme Court will make its decision on whether or not to uphold a Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks. With three newly appointed justices, all nominated by former President Donald Trump, it seems that there is a high chance that the Court will rule in favor of the Mississippi law. Such a ruling would directly contradict the parameters set by Roe v. Wade, which prohibits banning abortions before 23 weeks.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bradford Era

Supreme Court isn't a medical board or legislature

At times, you might have been forgiven for thinking that oral arguments over the Dobbs case were being held before the Health and Human Services Committee of the Pennsylvania state Senate, or some other legislative body. Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, involving Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newmilfordspectrum.com

Why Connecticut would not be affected by Supreme Court abortion ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court could soon decide to overturn its decision granting the right to an abortion at the federal level, or allow states to establish new limitations, after hearing arguments on a Mississippi law restricting the procedure. If that happens, however, Connecticut residents will likely see little impact from...
CONNECTICUT STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Supreme Court justices baffled by Medicare payment rule

Several justices on the Supreme Court seemed reluctant Nov. 29 to reinstate changes HHS made to how Medicare payments are calculated for hospitals that serve a disproportionate number of low-income patients, according to Bloomberg Law. During oral arguments Nov. 29, several justices expressed frustration with the complicated Medicare payment rule...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy