Stop if you’ve heard this one before: Brad Marchand is getting a call from the league office. The Bruins’ superstar winger obviously isn’t as much of a troublemaker as he used to be, mainly because he’s an offensive force and doesn’t need to resort to rat tactics like he did early in his career. But he certainly had himself a week during Thanksgiving week. In case you missed it, he goaded the Rangers’ Artemi Panarin into throwing a glove at him, which earned the Rangers winger a $5,000 fine.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO