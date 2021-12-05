ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martha De Laurentiis, ‘Hannibal’ and ‘Red Dragon’ Producer, Dies at 67

By Harper Lambert
 4 days ago
Martha De Laurentiis, the film and television producer who had a 40-year career that began beside her late husband Dino De Laurentiis, died Dec. 4 following a long battle with cancer. She is perhaps best known for her work on projects based on novelist Thomas Harris’ cannibal Hannibal Lecter, like 2001’s...

WEIGHT LOSS
