Onslow County, NC

Blown tire causes NC fire engine crash that injures crew; 1 firefighter airlifted for serious injuries

By Rodney Overton
CBS 17
 4 days ago

HUBERT, N.C. (WNCN) — A blown tire led to a fire engine crash Saturday that injured several North Carolina firefighters — one who was airlifted for serious injuries, officials said.

The incident was reported around 12:30 p.m. in Onslow County, according to Onslow County Fire Rescue Division Chief Adam Ketchum.

The crash happened along Stella Road, which is near the White Oak River, and involved a service engine with Hubert Volunteer Fire Department, Ketchum said.

The wreck happened when a tire on a service engine blew out as the crew was returning from a Christmas parade, officials said.

The engine, which was traveling around 40 mph, left the road, crashed into a ditch and then hit a driveway culvert.

“Our chief fought hard to control the truck, and managed to keep the truck upright as it impacted a driveway pipe and came to a stop,” Hubert fire officials said in a statement.

One firefighter was briefly trapped after the crash, Ketchum said.

The seriously injured firefighter has already had one surgery and another is planned for Monday, officials said.

“We ask that you keep us all in your prayers. We will be back, we will recover, and we will keep going. Brothers and sisters stand strong together,” Hubert fire officials said.

Crews from Western Carteret Fire, Swansboro Fire, Bear Creek Fire, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Swansboro police, Western Carteret and Onslow County EMS, and Air Link responded to the crash.

