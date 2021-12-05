Grades: Offensive Line and Stagnant Run Game Disappoints

While Bowers showed he would be a force for years to come, there were some miscommunications between the receivers and Bennett as nothing stands out more than the incompletion to Adonai Mitchell. The latter got in the way of a potential pass to George Pickens.

Offensive Line: D

Alongside the running backs, it was a poor game upfront from Georgia's offensive line. Offensive line coach Matt Luke is sure to be disappointed with his offensive line unit after struggling to keep a clean pocket for Stetson Bennett, something that Alabama did for Bryce Young all game, along with not finding much push in the run game.

The offensive line came into the game one of the top units in the country in terms of sacks allowed. That high ranking statistically in sacks allowed has them in contention to win the Joe Moore Award, annually given to the best offensive line in the country. However, the three-sack performance and stagnant run game surely knocks Georgia down a few notches.

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.