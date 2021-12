Carpinteria’s Lion Club opened its final Festival of Trees last weekend, inviting Carpinterians to enter raffles for the gift-packed trees of their choice. Over two dozen businesses and organizations throughout Carpinteria Valley donated gifts and goods to decorate each tree to the theme of their choice.. Proceeds from the event will go to the Carpinteria Skate Foundation to help build the new skate park. The festival will run through Dec. 12 at 700 Linden Ave. with the raffle held on the last day, at 12:30 p.m.

