Morgantown, WV

The LiTEArary Society gift wraps books for kids in West Virginia

By Harley Benda
 4 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Several Monongalia County High School students spent their morning on Sunday gift wrapping books for kids in the mountain state.

Around 30 members of The LiTEArary Society wrapped over 1,000 books in decorative wrapping paper at the Marriott Waterfront Hotel in Morgantown.

Members of The LiTEArary Society wrap books for kids in West Virginia. (WBOY Image)

The society partnered with Barnes and Noble in Morgantown and their annual holiday book drive, where all the books were donated.

The organization is a non-profit with all of its members wanting to combine their love of tea and reading, while all students at Morgantown or University High School.

“I think this is an amazing cause that we are working for. If this makes a difference to one child, and it inspires the love of reading in just one child, that would make everything worthwhile for me,” said Rania Zuri Furaha, the founder of The LiTEArary Society.

All of the books wrapped in Sunday’s event will be sent to head start programs around the state, and the West Virginia Children’s Home Society.

WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

