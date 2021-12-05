Hovland rallies to win from 6 back and deny Morikawa No. 1

Contact: Amanda Bird, USABS Marketing and Communications Director. Florian and Daly rally back from rollercoaster week. IGLS, Austria (November 26, 2021) – Austin Florian (Southington, Conn.) and John Daly (Smithtown, N.Y.) finished 20th and 27th, respectively, in this morning’s men’s skeleton World Cup race in Igls. Florian and Daly had a challenging start to the week. Both athletes tested positive for COVID-19 with antigen and PCR tests on Sunday through the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF). They were tested again on Tuesday by the team, and results were positive for Daly and negative for Florian. Florian was cleared with an antigen test by the IBSF on Thursday, but Daly was not eligible to test again until today. Daly was tested this morning with a PCR test, and he was cleared 20 minutes before the race.
