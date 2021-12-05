ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hovland rallies to win from 6 back and deny Morikawa No. 1

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 24-year-old rising star put a nice ribbon on a three-win year in golf by posing with Tiger Woods at the trophy presentation Sunday in the Hero World Challenge. It just wasn't the winner anyone imagined. Not even Viktor Hovland thought it was realistic he could rally from six...

