Hovland rallies to win from 6 back and deny Morikawa No. 1

Many of the PGA Tour's elite golfers are back in the Bahamas this week for the 2021 Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Club. The Hero World Challenge field includes 15 of the top 20 in the official World Golf Ranking, and all 20 golfers rank among the top 50. The unofficial PGA Tour event benefits the Tiger Woods Foundation, with a $3.5 million purse and full world ranking points, and the 15-time major champion will be on site. The tournament was canceled last year, and Henrik Stenson won in 2019 by one stroke over Jon Rahm, who won't compete this week.

GOLF ・ 10 DAYS AGO