Well, that was a head scratcher. It's never good when your coach uses words like "sloppy" and horrific" in describing a performance. The Bengals looked that way in falling behind 24-0 by the second quarter. But they looked gritty and resilient in reeling off 22 consecutive points in a 14-minute span to pull within 24-22. But in the end the Chargers reeled off 14 straight points in less than three-minutes and scored the final 17 points to deal the Bengals a 41-22 loss at PBS.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO