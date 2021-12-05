Today in White Sox History: December 5

Major League Baseball is currently in its first lockout since 1990, after the league was unable to reach a new labor agreement with the Players’ Association. The previous collective bargaining agreement expired after 11:59 p.m. ET on December 1, halting any communication between teams and players until a new CBA is reached. Because free agency and trades of players on 40-man rosters are frozen, White Sox fans are left wondering what the team’s plan is for the 2022 season — particularly regarding who will be the starting second baseman.

