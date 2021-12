Former Alabama players were hyped after the Crimson Tide defeated the Auburn Tigers in the Iron Bowl after four overtimes. For the better part of three quarters, it looked as though the Alabama Crimson Tide were destined to earn their second loss of the season at the hands of the rival Auburn Tigers. But a fourth quarter comeback, spurned on by a game-tying touchdown from quarterback Bryce Young to wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks. Then, four overtimes later, the Crimson Tide walked out of Jordan-Hare Stadium with the 24-22 victory.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO