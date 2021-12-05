ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Japan Markets Set to Dip; Investors Monitor Bitcoin Volatility

By Weizhen Tan, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE — Japan's markets were set to dip on Monday, while investors will keep an eye on bitcoin prices after they fell sharply over the weekend. Japan's Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,880 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,790. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Omicron, China fallout send global markets lower

European and US stock markets dropped Thursday as traders tracked developments surrounding the Omicron coronavirus variant and fallout from the Chinese property crisis. Two major Chinese property firms have defaulted on $1.6 billion worth of bonds to overseas creditors, Fitch Ratings agency said Thursday, as contagion spreads within the country's debt-ridden real estate sector.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Game-Changing Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Time is investors' greatest ally -- but it also doesn't hurt if you own cutting-edge stocks. These innovators are growing quickly, yet they remain incredible bargains. If there's a lesson Wall Street is always willing to teach, it's the importance of being patient. Despite the broad-based S&P 500 enduring 38 double-digit percentage corrections since the beginning of 1950, each and every one of these declines was eventually erased by a bull market rally. With time as their ally, investors give themselves an excellent opportunity to build wealth.
STOCKS
Las Vegas Herald

Remote Monitoring Services Market set for explosive growth | Eaton, Tutela, HP

The latest independent research document on Global Remote Monitoring Services examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Remote Monitoring Services study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Remote Monitoring Services market report advocates analysis of Players Profiled in the ?Remote Monitoring Services Market Study:, Schneider Electric, Daikin, Flatworld Solutions, ECS, Smith Boughan, Suma Soft, Outsource2india, Dromaeus IT Services, Farsight Security Services, Eaton, Tutela, HP, Konica Minolta, Connectria, DISA Group & Aggreko.
MARKETS
NBC Philadelphia

European Stocks Mixed as Markets Track Omicron, U.S. Inflation Surge

The U.S. Labor Department revealed on Friday that consumer price index (CPI) inflation stateside soared 6.8% annually in November, its steepest yearly climb since 1982. Markets have been reacting throughout the past couple of weeks to comments and research into the transmissibility and severity of the new omicron Covid-19 variant.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Chinese#Jd#Hang Seng#China Enterprises#The Nikkei 225#S P#Group#Coin Metrics
KXLY

3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in a Market Pullback

Over long periods (like decades), the stock market has always gone up. It hasn’t done so in a straight line, though, as it has pulled back to a small or great degree every few years. All investors need to expect that there will be occasional stock market corrections and crashes — which can last a few months or a few years. That’s why you should never invest in stocks with short-term money.
STOCKS
CBS News

Evergrande defaults on $1.2B in foreign bonds, Fitch says, as China intervenes in debt-ridden real estate sector

Beijing — Two major Chinese property firms have defaulted on $1.6 billion worth of bonds to overseas creditors, Fitch Ratings agency said Thursday, as contagion spreads within the country's debt-ridden real estate sector. China's government sparked a crisis within the property industry when it launched a drive last year to curb excessive debt among real estate firms as well as rampant consumer speculation.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Thursday, still outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slumped 0.56% to $333.10 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.72% to 4,667.45 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.00% to 35,754.69. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $16.57 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Inflation beats the virus

INFLATION BEATS THE VIRUS (1225 GMT) Looking at what investors really worry about, it seems the pandemic is no longer the ultimate risk looming over markets. Deutsche Bank's research team did a global survey and out of 750 answers collected between December 6 and 9, found that market professionals are way more worries about rising prices than rising COVID-19 infections.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) rallied 1.64% to $1,068.96 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.64% to 15,786.99 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.10% to 35,754.75. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $174.53 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
Time

How Investors Should React to Bull and Bear Markets: Set It and Forget It

Bull and bear markets are completely different beasts—and as an investor, it’s important to know the difference between the two. A bull market is loosely defined as a persistently sloping upward line. During a bull market, market confidence is high and investors are eager to buy stocks with the hopes that their stocks will grow in value. But during a bear market, it’s quite the opposite. Investors want to sell their stocks because of fear and anxiety that the market will crash.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy