BOSTON — The Boston-based real estate advisory and investment firm Senné announced the promotion of Tyler Munsinger to the company’s Chief Operating Officer. Munsinger previously led the accounting team at Senné, working directly with the Chief Financial Officer to manage financial analysis and reporting of all of the company’s transactions. As part of the investment team, he assisted with sourcing competitive debt and equity financing on behalf of investors. Munsinger has over a decade of experience in residential and commercial real estate including investment management, operations, acquisitions, construction, sales, financing, and property management.

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO