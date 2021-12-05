ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

O’Neil, Miñoso, Hodges, Kaat, Oliva, Fowler get baseball HOF

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuck O’Neil never uttered a single word of bitterness or regret about not being elected to the baseball Hall of Fame. Till the end, he urged those who loved and rooted for him to do the same. Now, long after a near miss that left many wondering if he’d...

MLB

Vin Scully: My thoughts on Gil Hodges ...

Legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully penned the following essay on Gil Hodges, who is a candidate on the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Golden Days Era Ballot. The 10-name Golden Days Era Committee ballot features candidates whose primary contribution to the game came from 1950-69. A 16-member committee is scheduled to meet on Sunday to discuss each candidate’s credentials for enshrinement, with any one candidate needing 12 votes to be elected to the Hall of Fame.
MLB
San Francisco Chronicle

Buck O’Neil, Miñoso, Oliva selected to Hall, no Lefty O’Doul or Dick Allen

Buck O’Neil and Minnie Miñoso are Hall of Famers, and that’s a statement that has been a long time coming. The baseball world can further celebrate O’Neil’s legacy now that the Negro Leagues icon and one of the game’s all-time ambassadors has been selected to the Hall of Fame. The...
MLB
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
WIBC.com

Hoosier Gil Hodges Elected To Pro Baseball HOF Through Eras Committee

PRINCETON, Ind. — A baseball player from Princeton is one of the six candidates elected to the Pro Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. Through the Eras Committee, Gil Hodges was elected into this year’s Hall of Fame class. Hodges was both a first baseman and a manager in Major League Baseball from his rookie year as a player in 1943 until he retired from baseball altogether as a manager in 1971.
MLB
kduz.com

Oliva and Kaat both get elected to the Hall of Fame

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL, MN – Minnesota Twins legends Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat have been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame by the Golden Days Era Committee, as announced by the Hall of Fame this evening. Oliva received 12 votes (75%) of the 16 ballots to win election and Kaat received 12 votes (75%) of the 16 ballots. They join Gil Hodges (Golden Days Era Committee), Minnie Miñoso (Golden Days Era Committee), Bud Fowler (Early Baseball Era Committee) and Buck O’Neil (Early Baseball Era Committee) in the Class of 2022. Induction ceremonies are scheduled for Sunday, July 24 at 12:30 p.m. CT on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, New York.
BASEBALL
spectrumnews1.com

Hodges, Minoso, O’Neil among 6 elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — The National Baseball Hall of Fame added six new members on Sunday, the result of two separate historical committee elections. Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Minoso and Tony Oliva were all elected by the Golden Days Era Committee, which considered candidates whose primary contributions took place from 1950-69.
MLB
PIX11

Gil Hodges elected to baseball HOF

Gil Hodges joined Buck O’Neil, Minnie Miñoso and others in getting chosen for the Hall of Fame on Sunday. Former Minnesota Twins teammates Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat also were elected along with Bud Fowler by a pair of veterans committees. Hodges became the latest Brooklyn Dodgers star from the pennant-winning “Boys of Summer” to […]
MLB
FanSided

Minnesota Twins: Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat finally get the HOF call

Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat were two of the Minnesota Twins’ best players in team history. We actually ranked them No. 7 and No. 19 in our list of the Greatest Players in Franchise History. Now, almost forty years after Kaat finished playing, both are now in the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame:
MLB
MLB

Twins celebrate Kaat, Oliva's HOF elections

MINNEAPOLIS -- If the Twins are already celebrating their two new members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame like this, just imagine what things will be like on July 24, 2022, when Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat will officially be enshrined in Cooperstown -- with a massive contingent from the Upper Midwest likely there to cheer them on.
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Morning Briefing: Baseball World Reacts To Gil Hodges’ HOF Induction

Despite MLB being in a lockout, the Baseball Hall of Fame announced its Golden Era Class of 2022, which included former Met Gil Hodges. Joe D. was very pleased with Hodges finally getting the call to the hall. Art Shamsky, Vin Scully and Howie Rose were among others who celebrated the news publicly.
MLB
