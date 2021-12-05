Rockets' Daniel Theis: Back in starting five

Wood recorded 23 points (7-13 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 4-8 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 32 minutes during Sunday's 118-108 victory over the Pelicans. Coming off of a 20-point, 14-rebound, four-assist effort against the Magic on Friday, Wood continued his strong stretch of play, draining a season-high five threes and helping propel Houston to its sixth straight victory. Wood has had some monster games during the winning streak, including a 24-point, 21-rebound, three-block effort against the Thunder and a 33-point, 16-rebound, two-block effort against Charlotte. He'll look to keep it rolling when the Rockets host the East-leading Nets on Wednesday night.

