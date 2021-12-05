ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Rockets' Daniel Theis: Back in starting five

Theis will start Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Jackson Gatlin of Locked On Rockets reports. Theis has...

Rockets coach Stephen Silas shows appreciation to veteran Daniel Theis with words, playing time

Veteran big man Daniel Theis entered Sunday having not played in four of Houston’s last five games, but head coach Stephen Silas has insisted that it isn’t a matter of Theis playing poorly. The Rockets wanted to move Christian Wood back to center for superior floor spacing — particularly in matchups where the opposing five isn’t too imposing — and with the development of rookie reserve Alperen Sengun as another obvious priority, that doesn’t leave room in many games for a third center.
Rockets' Garrison Mathews: Draws first start of season

Mathews will start Saturday against the Hornets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports. With Jalen Green (hamstring) sidelined, Mathews will get his first start of the season Saturday. After being recalled by Houston on Nov. 14, the 6-foot-5 guard is averaging 7.4 points and 2.8 rebounds across 19.6 minutes per game.
Oklahoma City vs Houston Rockets - Start time, preview and game thread

Start time - 7:00 p.m. (CT) Oklahoma City have lost five games in row since their last win against the Houston Rockets 12 days ago. Oddly, it does not feel like the Thunder are slumping. Oklahoma City have been very competitive against some of the stronger teams in the league.
Rockets Notes: Wall, Augustin, Sengun, Simmons, Theis, Gordon

As we previously detailed, John Wall met with Rockets management on Sunday, including general manager Rafael Stone and head coach Stephen Silas. Wall informed his bosses he would like to return to the court and be a starter again. Since the Rockets would prefer to have him play a limited role off the bench, the two sides reached an impasse.
For streaking Rockets, two starting lineups are better than one

Stephen Silas knew he would eventually have to change his lineup again. Even as the shift to a smaller, spacing lineup helped trigger the Rockets’ turnaround, or merely inspired thoughts that escape from the grip of what wound up a 15-game losing streak was possible, he knew the schedule would change and his lineup would change with it.
Rockets' Christian Wood: Drills five threes in win over Pels

Wood recorded 23 points (7-13 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 4-8 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 32 minutes during Sunday's 118-108 victory over the Pelicans. Coming off of a 20-point, 14-rebound, four-assist effort against the Magic on Friday, Wood continued his strong stretch of play, draining a season-high five threes and helping propel Houston to its sixth straight victory. Wood has had some monster games during the winning streak, including a 24-point, 21-rebound, three-block effort against the Thunder and a 33-point, 16-rebound, two-block effort against Charlotte. He'll look to keep it rolling when the Rockets host the East-leading Nets on Wednesday night.
Rockets' Armoni Brooks: Will start Wednesday

Brooks will join the starting lineup Wednesday in place of Daniel Theis, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports. With Kevin Porter injured, Theis had garnered the start in the previous game, but Brooks will now enter the starting lineup for the first time this season. Brooks is averaging 8.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists over his last five games.
Celtics Wire floats possibility of Daniel Theis reunion with Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics fans, how would you feel about getting to once again be a front-row witness to the ‘War on Theis’?. The former German Cs big man Daniel Theis was traded by ex-GM Danny Ainge to the Chicago Bulls this past February and then was able to land a $36 million deal in free agency with the Houston Rockets.
Steinbricks primed to lead Rockets back to winning ways

OAK HARBOR — Ryann and Riley Steinbrick are primed for big senior seasons to help Oak Harbor get back to its winning ways. The 5-10 Ryann Steinbrick, who played last season after recovering from a torn ACL she sustained as a sophomore, averaged 12.5 points and 5.1 rebounds last year. Riley Steinbrick, who is 5-9 and averaged 12.2 points and 5.0 rebounds last year, will be the point guard, and 5-8 sophomore Hollie Robinson is the third guard.
Jalen Green’s absence is not the reason for Rockets’ winning streak

When the Houston Rockets drafted Jalen Green number two overall, there was plenty of hype around the decision. Green, from the start, stated he should be the first player chosen, and you would think people would appreciate the confidence. That wasn't the case, as articles, posts, and talking heads complained...
Rockets thoughts: Mid-range game is back, and so are shooters on the floor

The Rockets' seven-game winning streak has the national media scratching its collective heads trying to figure out how this is the same team that also lost 15 in a row. Here are some things we noticed in the past week for these red-hot Rockets:. Eric Gordon attempts a mid-range shot!
NBA
Damian Lillard would only seek trade to 1 team?

Damian Lillard trade rumors are officially back like Schwarzenegger in “The Terminator.” That could prove to be good news for one team in particular. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said this week on “NBA Countdown” that the Portland Trail Blazers star, thought he would like to stay put, has the New York Knicks in mind as the one destination he would entertain a trade to.
“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
