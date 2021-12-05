ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Forecast: Warm week ahead

By Jason Adams
ABC Action News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpect partly cloudy skies Monday with highs in...

www.abcactionnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wbtw.com

Warming up to end the week

Warmer weather is moving in and will continue into the weekend. Tonight will be cool, but not as cold as last night under mostly cloudy skies. A warm front will push through tomorrow with a slight chance for a shower. High temperatures will warm into the 60s to near 70. It will be even warmer on Saturday ahead of a strong cold front. High temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s, which will be close to record highs. The cold front will move through Saturday night with scattered showers. Skies will clear on Sunday, and it will be much cooler with highs near 60. High pressure will control our weather next week with plenty of sunshine and a warming trend. Temperatures will be back in the 70s by the middle of next week.
ENVIRONMENT
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Warming up as the week comes to an end

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Happy Thursday evening! It was a chilly day with temperatures starting in the mid 20s, warming up to the low-mid 40s this afternoon. Tonight won’t be as cold. Overnight lows drop into the mid to upper 30s. We’ll have brief clearing in the clouds this evening before they increase again later tonight and stick around for a couple days.
ENVIRONMENT
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Remaining warm to end the week, keeping an eye on a cold front into Saturday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We have flipped the switch this afternoon as temperatures have warmed quickly and are some 15-20 degrees warmer than what we saw just 24 hours ago. Highs today have managed to climb into the upper 70′s to near 80 throughout the afternoon thanks to sunshine peaking through the clouds at times, but we have seen a few showers and areas of sprinkles mixed in. All eyes will turn towards a cold front as we head into Friday evening and the first half of Saturday which not only brings the chance of showers and storms, but also some cooler weather.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
ABC Action News

Forecast: Very warm today

Morning clouds and fog will quickly give way to sunny, warm and humid weather. Highs will reach into the low to mid-80s today. That's near a record which is 85 in Tampa for this date. Unusually warm weather will last into the start of the weekend with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday and the low 80s on Sunday.
TAMPA, FL
KRDO News Channel 13

WEATHER ALERT DAY: High winds in Pikes Peak Region before big drop in temperatures

Overview:  Winter driving conditions are expected to continue over the high country today where a combination of heavy snow and gusty wind will make for very difficult driving conditions over the higher mountain passes. Locally, we’re tracking significantly colder air and a chance for a brief snowfall in spots today, but warmer air will return The post WEATHER ALERT DAY: High winds in Pikes Peak Region before big drop in temperatures appeared first on KRDO.
DIVIDE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy