Ten-headed KV Mechelen catches weak Racing Genk | Jupiler Pro League 2021/2022

By Yetta Claytone
Taylor Daily Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRacing Genk was unable to overcome a cup defeat to Club Brugge during his visit to Mechelen. He went ahead at the start of the first half and after that hardly played anything against Michelin with ten men. In the ranking, Michelin tied for fifth, and Genk for eighth....

Taylor Daily Press

Champions League. It turns out that Carrasco is an anti-power…

Atlético Madrid had to work hard to remain active in the Champions League. Yannick Carrasco and his companions had to win in Porto and at the same time also look at Milan’s result. In the first half, FC Porto had the best chances, but Jan Oblak did not feel like conceding goals. He also threatened Atletico, but faced goalkeeper Diego Costa twice. In the 56th minute, he was injured, for Atletico. Antoine Griezmann scored his 25th goal in the Champions League for the Spanish club.
UEFA
Taylor Daily Press

Strong Emma Blaschaert wins second world title on final day | to sail

Emma Plasschaert seized power on the final day of the World Sailing Championships in ILCA 6 (Radial class). In the eleventh and final race in the Omani city of Mussanah, she won her second world title in her career. Final Ranking. a sailor ptn. 1. Emma Blackshart 71. 2. Agata...
SPORTS
Taylor Daily Press

Former PSV goalie Room extends contract in US

4 December 2021 – Former Vitesse and PSV goalkeeper Eloy Room has signed a two-season deal with his club Columbus Crew in the United States. Curaக்கோao International announced this on Twitter on Saturday. The winner of the trophy with the Arnhem team in 2017 writes in the final post, “I...
MLS
The Independent

Football rumours: Liverpool in pole position for Jude Bellingham

What the papers sayThe Daily Mirror reports Liverpool are leading the charge for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. A wealth of clubs have thrown their hat in the ring for the 18-year-old, including rivals Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City, but Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is believed to have identified Bellingham as the key to bolstering his midfield and is not put off by the teenager’s potential £90m price tag.According to the paper, new Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has wasted no time in readying a transfer shortlist, with RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara reportedly at the top of it....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jorginho to play through pain barrier when Chelsea face Leeds

Jorginho will play through the pain of an ongoing back problem to ease Chelsea’s midfield injury crisis in Saturday’s Premier League clash with Leeds.The Italy star missed Wednesday’s 3-3 Champions League draw at Zenit St Petersburg due to continued back trouble but will grit his teeth at Stamford Bridge this weekend.N’Golo Kante remains sidelined with a knee problem, while Mateo Kovacic must continue isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.Ruben Loftus-Cheek also missed the Zenit encounter but could return to take on Leeds and should pair up with Jorginho if fit enough to feature.“Jorginho completed the last two training sessions,” said...
PREMIER LEAGUE

