New York Knicks forward/center Nerlens Noel will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Mitchell Robinson has been in the concussion protocol for nearly a week, but he's returning to the court Friday night. He's also returning to the starting lineup, reclaiming his spot at center to face off against Deandre Ayton. In a corresponding move, Noel will revert to a bench role.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO