The Australian dollar initially rallied on Wednesday but gave back gains to form an inverted hammer in an area that looks a lot like a base being formed. Because of this, it is a bit difficult to put a trade on right now, especially considering that the jobs numbers comes out on Friday. This will obviously have a major impact on what happens next in the market, as it has such a huge influence on the greenback itself. Because of this, I think the next couple of days could be a bit quiet, but it is worth noting that Jerome Powell did not say much during Wednesday to change the outlook for the Federal Reserve to be fighting inflation.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO