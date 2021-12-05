BYU Unveils Uniform Combination for Independence Bowl

On Sunday afternoon, BYU released the uniform combination it will wear against UAB in the Independence Bowl. BYU will sport the "midnight Virgil" for the second time this season.

In the first 12 games of the season, BYU wore 12 unique uniform combinations. This is the first repeat combination of the season.

2021 Uniform Recap

BYU wore the "royal rush" combination in the season opener against Arizona.

Then they wore the traditional royal home uniforms against Utah with a small twist: the helmets featured a "nickel" facemask instead of the customary royal facemask.

The Cougars wore all white with royal accents in their win over #19 Arizona State.

They wore the classic navy home uniform in their victory over USF.

Against Utah State, the Cougars wore the classic royal away uniform with the "Giff" facemask under the Friday night lights.

In the loss against Boise State, they wore all navy.

Against Baylor, BYU wore the navy away uniform with the navy helmet.

Against Washington State, BYU wore all white with navy accents.

BYU wore the "Virgil" in a wild shootout against Virginia.

On Senior night, they wore the "Midnight Virgil" against Idaho State.

Against Georgia Southern, the Cougars wore the "Royal Sitake".

Credit: BYU Photo

Against USC, they wore the royal away uniforms with royal helmets.

Connecting Uniforms to Tradition

The BYU equipment staff will continue to announce the uniform combination for each game in a similar format as last season, with each uniform being revealed the week of the game. Since 1964, BYU has donned royal helmets, white helmets, and navy helmets. For the first time in program history, however, BYU wore royal helmets, white helmets, and navy helmets in the same season. When BYU added the royal helmets and navy helmets in March, they provided the historical context for blue helmets in BYU football history.