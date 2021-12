While stock markets started the day trading lower, with several indices down between 1-2%, many traders will be awaiting today’s key data releases from the US which include preliminary university of Michigan consumer confidence as well as CPI inflation. Both these reports could have a noticeable impact on stocks, particularly in the US, as fears of rising inflation have pushed the FED to announce it’s tapering recently and could lead to further action taken by the US central bank while consumer sentiment has been on a steady decline for several months.

