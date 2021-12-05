ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is missing her Mariah Carey Christmas album

By Brandi Copper
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongresswoman Ayanna Pressley is very upset about her Mariah Christmas album is missing and she can’t find it anywhere. She decided to express her grief on Twitter, “This is a PSA or a warning depending on...

Guest
3d ago

America's most wanted: Asking for public assistance in the location of a missing weave, bark brown in color with auburn highlights. Last seen traveling with Mariah Carey's Christmas in the projects. If anyone spots the pair please call General Milley, the White House or the DOJ!

Reply(9)
107
snafu u2
4d ago

Wow - she better be careful - the SQUAD finds out she listens to white girl music - she will be canceled !!

Reply(54)
161
Badboycapone
3d ago

She's worried about that Christmas album, I wish you would disappear with the Christmas album. The word disappear would probably make every American happy if she would disappear

Reply(2)
54
