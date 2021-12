Kendall Graveman didn’t have to pitch perfectly against the White Sox in the playoffs for them to take notice. “We feel there's still some upside there,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said last week, after signing Graveman to a three-year deal. “He's still growing in the role, there's still a way to make a few refinements along the way and perhaps get even more success out of a guy who pitched extremely well in a pennant race last year and in the postseason.”

