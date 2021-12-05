Japan Markets Set to Dip; Investors Monitor Bitcoin Volatility

Bull and bear markets are completely different beasts—and as an investor, it’s important to know the difference between the two. A bull market is loosely defined as a persistently sloping upward line. During a bull market, market confidence is high and investors are eager to buy stocks with the hopes that their stocks will grow in value. But during a bear market, it’s quite the opposite. Investors want to sell their stocks because of fear and anxiety that the market will crash.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO