ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Cloud9 correct course at VCT Champions by dominantly eliminating FULL SENSE

By Scott Robertson
dotesports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a close loss to Fnatic to start their group play at VCT Champions, the Cloud9 Blue team rallied with an impressive 2-0 series win versus FULL SENSE. The Asian-Pacific Last Chance Qualifier winner gets sent home after losses to Vision Strikers and now Cloud9. Cloud9 came out strong...

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Power rankings for VCT Champions

VALORANT Champions, the final event in the first year of the VALORANT Champions Tour, is almost here. The top 16 teams in the world have fought all year for a spot in the biggest VALORANT event in history, and one team will walk away with the title. While each team...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

The best champions in Wild Rift to dominate your lane

Keeping up with Wild Rift's meta is a must if you're aiming high. Considering how fast mobile gaming grew over the past decade, it’s surprising that it took this long for League of Legends, the most popular MOBA title in the world, to make its entrance into the mobile scene. It’s better to be late than to never arrive at all, though, and Riot Games is finally rolling out the mobile version of League, Wild Rift.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How much is the full VCT Champions prize pool?

The inaugural year of the VALORANT Champions Tour circuit is going out with a bang at Champions in Berlin. A total of 16 teams will collide in the Verti Music Hall for the right to be called the first VALORANT world champions. Some of the biggest names from the hottest...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vct Champions#Fnatic#Vision Strikers#Valorant Champions Tour#Valorantesports#Xeta#Na#Leaf Cs
dotesports.com

How to watch VCT Champions

The stage is set for the biggest VALORANT event of the year. VCT Champions will see 16 of the top teams from around the world compete for the title of VALORANT’s first-ever world champion. The winner of the event, which is due to take place in Berlin from Dec. 1 to 12, will write esports history.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Thailand
firstsportz.com

Top 5 Best Valorant teams in VCT Champions Berlin 2021 to support

Top 5 Best Valorant teams in VCT Champions Berlin 2021: Valorant Champions 2021 will close out the inaugural 2021 season in Berlin. This event will feature teams all around the world who grinded the game the whole year and earned circuit points to ultimately qualify for the VCT Valorant Champions.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

How to get the Valorant VCT Spark Spray Champions 2021 for free

The Valorant VCT Spark Spray is a part of the Champions 2021 that will give some free rewards for all players in the game who follow some steps. Valorant Champions 2021 will close out the inaugural 2021 season in Berlin. Players can enjoy the new free spray and other in-game...
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Team Liquid Nivera tests positive for COVID-19 at VCT Champions Berlin

Team Liquid’s (TL) Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) Champions Berlin, which starts tomorrow, December 1. Reports also say that he will still be able to play for TL at the tournament. However, Riot Games has not officially confirmed Nivera’s eligibility to compete at VCT Champions and there are currently no clear guidelines about how to proceed given a positive COVID result.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Answering 3 burning questions ahead of VCT Champions 2021

The 2021 VALORANT season is all boiling down to this. But before VCT Champions gets underway on Dec. 1, there are a few burning questions that desperately need answering. Which NA or EMEA team, if any, will fail to make it out of groups? What change—may that be agent, map, or gameplay—would we like to see announced at the event? And, of course, who will be crowned the VCT’s first champion?
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Riot reveals upcoming changes to earning event points in League

The 2021 season of League of Legends was full of in-game events, ranging from the anticipated Arcane celebration to the controversial Sentinels of Light event. Events provided players with weekly missions and opportunities to purchase premium passes that provided more missions for exclusive content, though gaining the points to grasp these rewards was often challenging.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

TFT Set 6 Patch 11.24 preview reveals nerfs to Katarina, buffs to underperformers

Riot Games revealed a large number of Teamfight Tactics balance changes that are slated to drop within the upcoming Patch 11.24. Scheduled to take place on Dec. 8, TFT Patch 11.24 for Set Six will be the final update prior to the winter holidays. The large update seeks to nerf overperforming champions like Katarina and traits such as Innovator while buffing Hextech Augment effects that are linked to traits. A total of 14 nerfs, 12 buffs, five adjustments, and two reworks were revealed today during the Patch 11.24 preview on Twitter.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Team Liquid send KRU Esports to elimination match in VALORANT Champions

Sentinels are their next opponent. Team Liquid made their VALORANT Champions debut against KRU Esports and swiftly sent them to the elimination match after achieving a 2-0 victory. KRU Esports struggled on offense on Haven and only managed to win four rounds in the first half. Liquid won the first...
dotesports.com

Gambit endure another test at VCT Champions, overcoming slow start against Vikings to reach playoffs

Gambit secured their spot in the VCT Champions playoffs with a three-map series win against Team Vikings, punctuated with an impressive comeback win in overtime on Icebox. The reigning champions of Masters Berlin had shaky starts against both Team Secret and Vikings, but they can now relax and re-focus before the quarterfinals start on Wednesday.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Gambit top EMEA Pro League despite Alliance victory

The Russian squad proved once again that they're one of the best in the world. The final day of the first split’s regular season took place with concurrently running lobbies, so no teams would be handed an unfair advantage with knowledge of how other teams finished. Groups A and C featured Gambit, the pacesetters for EMEA, who were guaranteed a spot in the online playoffs regardless of the day’s outcome. Teams like Gambit, GMT, and Alliance were all searching for placement within the Pro League top 10, since those squads would receive a head start on points in playoffs. Quite a few teams in the lobby needed points to either secure playoffs or safety from the relegation zone. Among them, Natus Vincere loomed largest by reputation, with the Na’Vi squad sitting in 28th place—only three points away from the final playoff spot and just two points above the relegation zone.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy