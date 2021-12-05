ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, MA

Village Closet seeking volunteers for holiday toy distribution

By Sy Becker
 4 days ago

HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Families from 93 Massachusetts communities, many in western Massachusetts, have Christmas gifts waiting at the Village Closet in Huntington.

The non-profit organization is looking for volunteers to help prepare and distribute the toys, children’s clothing and other donated items. The organization “It Takes a Village” hopes to get as many volunteers as possible in the next couple for days.

It Takes a Village Development and Outreach Director, Mollie Hartford told 22News, “We have so many donations coming in, we have clothing, toys, baby gear like high chairs, strollers and we make sure every single item is in good condition, good quality. We could hand it to a family and they would be blessed.”

“I think it’s so important to see the donations come into the Village Closet and sort them and directly send them upstairs and give them to the families that day, the next day,” Kenzie Kinsella, a Chesterfield volunteer.

For more information on how you can volunteer at the Village Closet in Huntington, click here.

