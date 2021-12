Alabama Football coverage presented by — Bryce Young has played his way into the Heisman Trophy conversation, and is one of the best quarterbacks in the country. During an interview with Matt Leinart of FOX Sports, Leinart pointed out that the Alabama quarterback is one of the best QBs in the country under pressure, with 15 touchdowns and 1 interception with a near-perfect passer rating. Young said that success begins with the preparation of watching film to learn where the pressure will come from each week.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO