Washington Week 13 inactive list vs. Raiders

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Washington Football Team announced their inactive list ahead of Sunday’s Week 13 game in Las Vegas against the Raiders, and it featured no surprises.

Wide receivers Dax Milne and Antonio Gandy-Golden, safety Landon Collins, running back J.D. McKissic, guard Wes Schweitzer, cornerback Corn Elder and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones are all inactive.

McKissic, Schweitzer, Collins and Seals-Jones are all out due to injury. Milne and Gandy-Golden are inactive, which means Curtis Samuel is active.

Wendell Smallwood was activated to the main roster Saturday to fill McKissic’s role in the passing game. Center Jon Toth was also activated to give Washington depth at center, behind Keith Ismael — who will start. Some good news for Washington is center Tyler Larsen is active, but won’t play unless he is needed.

More good news for Washington is tight end Logan Thomas shouldn’t be restricted in his second game back from injured reserve.

