Hand-pulled candy canes will be returning to Disneyland Resort this year on select days next month. Other sweet treats will also be available for the holidays. A tradition since 1968, candy canes at Disneyland Resort are hand-crafted during the holiday season – from mixing the ingredients to hand-pulling, rolling, and twisting the candy. The result is colorful swirls of oversized sweetness – 18-inches long!

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO