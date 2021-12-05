ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Holiday Market now open in Fairfax City

By Jessica-Lynn Carvajal
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gUZMm_0dErpFsj00

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) – The Fairfax City Holiday Market is now open to the public. The market opened from December 3 to December 5, and will be open again from December 10 to December 12.

The market includes over 20 vendors each weekend. In addition, visitors can enjoy music and food during their shopping. In its 5th year, the holiday tradition provides opportunities for vendors and charities to reach the community.

“We’re happy to be back this year, and we hope everybody will just come out and support us,” said Yvonne Sening, Chairman of the Women Holiday Market Committee.

The Women’s Club of Fairfax was also in attendance and selling items. Some proceeds will go to the organization’s scholarship benefitting young women interested in attending college in Virginia.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Alexandria Police hold annual Christmas Tree sale

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) – The Alexandria Police Youth Camp is hosting its annual Christmas tree sale in time for the holiday season. The Christmas tree sales serve as a fundraiser for children to attend the Alexandria Police Youth summer camp. “100 percent of the profit goes towards the kids to go to summer camp, so […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WDVM 25

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington raises 101,000 pounds of food during Fall Harvest Food Drive

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington has officially surpassed their goal to collect 100,000 pounds of food during their annual Fall Harvest Food Drive. The organization raised 101,000 pounds of food for those in need this holiday season. More than 40 parishes, schools and catholic civic groups came together […]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfax, VA
Government
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Fairfax, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Government
Fairfax, VA
Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
City
Fairfax, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
WDVM 25

The Potomac Playmakers Celebrates Their 95th Anniversary

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — As the Potomac Playmakers in Hagerstown, Md. celebrates their 95th anniversary, they are also celebrating the grand opening of their new theater. The Potomac Playmakers is an all-volunteer 501(c)3 non-profit organization based in Hagerstown, Maryland. Its purpose is to produce and promote theatrical performances, in order to educate, entertain, and preserve […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Local church to give out free Christmas trees

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — A church in Winchester is helping people ring in the holiday season by giving away free Christmas trees to those who need them. “Afresh Church” will be paying for the trees and delivering them to people’s houses on Dec. 12. The trees are for anyone in the community even if you […]
WINCHESTER, VA
WDVM 25

Local SPCA hosts ‘Empty the Shelter’ holiday event

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The BISSELL Pet Foundation is bringing hope to homeless pets across the country this holiday season with its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event. The event runs from Dec. 7 through Dec. 12. The Winchester SPCA is one of more than 200 participating shelters across the country reducing adoption fees […]
WINCHESTER, VA
WDVM 25

Fairfax Co. Board of Supervisors adopts redistricting plan for election districts

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors has adopted a redistricting plan for nine election districts. “Redistricting is a legally required process to draw new electoral boundaries to ensure proportional representation as populations grow and shift over time. It is done to create election districts with roughly equal numbers of people, […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Weather#Food Drink#Nexstar Media Inc
WDVM 25

Loudoun County approves new names for portions of Routes 7 and 50

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors approved new names for Route 7 and Route 50 on Thursday, two popular roadways that were part of the county’s movement to reconsider landmarks and symbols that were named after Confederate and segregationist leaders. Harry Byrd Highway (Route 7) will be called Leesburg Pike, […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

Weekly update on COVID-19 in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Once again, Frederick County’s COVID transmission rate remains high despite the county being one of the most vaccinated areas in Maryland. According to the Frederick county health department, this week Frederick Health Hospital reported 50 COVID-19 patients – 39 in acute care, and 11 in the intensive care unit. As […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Montgomery County Police and Santa Claus ride Harley through town to benefit The Children’s Inn at NIH

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — On a Harley Davidson, Santa and his elves from the Montgomery County Police Department rode from Germantown to Bethesda to benefit the Children’s Inn at the NIH. The Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health is a residential “place like home” for families with children participating in research studies. All […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WDVM 25

Council of Governments holds annual meeting, announces 2022 leadership

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG) held their annual membership meeting in the District of Columbia on Wednesday. The members of the group discussed the accomplishments of 2021 and plans when looking ahead. District At-Large Councilmember Robert White, who served as the 2021 Board of Directors Chair for COG., said, “When […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

inFocus: A look at the Arc of Washington County

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Arc of Washington County is centered around the needs of those living with a disability by focusing on their home and work life and how they can give to the community. The non-profit was founded in 1952 and helps people like David Goforth who are living with a disability. “I […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Montgomery County makes changes to alcohol policy

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County’s Department of Alcohol Beverage Services made some changes to their Highly Allocated product policy, also known as HAL, which is a policy that guarantees customers and license holders across the county have equal access to rare alcoholic items such as sought-after bourbons and whiskies. Officials said that beginning […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

United Way Northern Shenandoah Valley CEO Resigns

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Nadine M. Bullock-Pottinga, President and CEO of United Way Northern Shenandoah Valley has announced her plans to resign from her position with the organization. Her resignation will become effective Dec. 31 after serving seven years as the organization’s President and CEO. Bullock-Pottinga has accepted a position with a national Veteran serving […]
ADVOCACY
WDVM 25

New D.C. pedestrian bridge will include safety improvements

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Department of Transportation has announced there will be new safety improvements to the Lane Place Pedestrian Bridge that collapsed in June.  This new bridge includes safety improvements for pedestrians such as more lighting, mesh screening, and accessibility. It will also improve merging for drivers by providing a longer access ramp on […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
744K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy