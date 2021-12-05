Reebok Question Low ‘Purple Toe’ Official Images

Dad shoes are a vibe. They’re functional, clunky, super-soft, and hell, they’re even ugly. That’s the whole thing. Dad shoes are anti-fashion to the point of being the height of fashion and that’s just the way it is.
Dad sneakers, specifically, are pretty hard to miss. They’re those mostly white, orthopedic-looking sneakers that are easy on bunions. They basically scream, “I have plantar fasciitis” and we love them for that. They’re a real ’90s vibe, especially when paired with the straight-leg jeans and a brightly colored shirt of your choosing. Dad shoes have a history like many trends do. They were...
