Crusaders lead by double digits twice in the second half before Cavs close within one.Seriously, what more could you ask for? On just the second day of the 2021-22 winter season, we got a matchup between two of Oregon's top high school boys basketball teams — Jesuit and Clackamas — big plays, huge momentum swings and, ultimately, a 59-55 non-league win by the Crusaders at Clackamas High School. "I thought the key was defense, coaching and practice, how we go hard in practice and in the game," said Jesuit junior wing Isaiah Crane, who led his team with 21 points...

CLACKAMAS, OR ・ 8 DAYS AGO