COLUMBUS: Police presence on Clay and Harbison
UPDATE: According to Columbus PD, two individuals were shot. The injuries do not appear to be fatal. (12/5/21, 7:50 p.m.)
COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — There is active police presence at the intersection of Clay Street and Harbison Drive.
News 3’s reporter responded to the scene at around 6 p.m on Dec. 5. There are multiple gun shell casings on the ground.
EMS were also on the scene.
Police presence remains active at this time. Stick with News 3 on-air and online as we continue to gather information.
