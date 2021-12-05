ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COLUMBUS: Police presence on Clay and Harbison

By Nicole Sanders
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34WqVx_0dEro2Ae00

UPDATE: According to Columbus PD, two individuals were shot. The injuries do not appear to be fatal. (12/5/21, 7:50 p.m.)

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — There is active police presence at the intersection of Clay Street and Harbison Drive.

News 3’s reporter responded to the scene at around 6 p.m on Dec. 5. There are multiple gun shell casings on the ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19mj3Y_0dEro2Ae00

EMS were also on the scene.

Police presence remains active at this time. Stick with News 3 on-air and online as we continue to gather information.

