Having shined in Edmonton and then been lackluster in Vancouver, the Kings hope to finally get on a roll beginning with a home game against the Dallas Stars on Thursday night. In Edmonton, the Kings held the NHL’s top two scorers off the board and neutralized the league’s leading power play. They also scored three third-period goals on the power play after Connor McDavid received a major penalty for boarding Adrian Kempe, who scored the first of those goals. The Oilers lost consecutive games for the first time this season, while conversely the Kings have only won consecutive games once.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO