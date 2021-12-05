ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tyrod Taylor could lose job as Texans QB after Sunday’s flop

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rk5Fv_0dErmJ1K00
1 of 3

HOUSTON (AP) — Tyrod Taylor’s days as Houston’s starting quarterback could be numbered.

The veteran was benched in the third quarter of a 31-0 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday, and coach David Culley said he’d decide if he’d keep his job later this week.

“When you don’t score any points during a game, you evaluate everything,” Culley said.

Sunday’s loss was the ninth in 10 games for the Texans (2-10).

Taylor was evaluated for an injury after Houston’s first possession of the third quarter, but the team said he was available to play, and it was Culley’s decision to insert backup Davis Mills in his place.

Houston trailed 21-0 when Taylor was benched. Taylor threw an interception on the first play of the game and the Texans fumbled on their second possession before punting on their next four drives.

Mills, a rookie from Stanford, took over with about four minutes left in the third quarter.

Culley said after the game that Taylor hyperextended his wrist, and the trainers weren’t sure that he could grip the ball, but that he could have played if they needed him. He was 5 for 13 for 45 yards before being replaced.

“We’re just going to look at the whole situation,” Culley said. “I’ve got to look at the video to see exactly what happened. ... I’ve got to look at Tyrod while he was in there and look at Davis while he was in there and see where we need to go from there.”

After the two early turnovers, the Texans punted on four consecutive drives before Mills entered the game with about four minutes left in the third quarter. The QB change didn’t do anything to help Houston’s offense and the Texans punted twice after Mills took over and turned the ball over on downs on his other three possessions.

Mills was 6 of 14 for 49 yards.

The boos from the sparse crowd began early and grew louder with each terrible offensive possession as the Texans were shut out for the second time this season. It’s their second loss to the Colts this year after Indy got a 31-3 victory in Indianapolis in October.

Taylor led the Texans to a win in the opener against Jacksonville before injuring his hamstring on a touchdown run in the second quarter at Cleveland Sept. 19, and Mills took over after halftime.

Houston lost to the Browns and dropped all six games that Mills started while Taylor was injured.

Taylor tied a career high by throwing three interceptions in a loss to Miami in his return. The Texans beat the Titans the following week by forcing five turnovers in a game in which they threw for just 107 yards.

Taylor threw two touchdown passes in the first half last week, but couldn’t do anything on offense after the break as the Jets rallied for a 21-14 win.

Culley has been disappointed with Taylor’s turnovers since his return and was particularly upset about his interception Sunday.

“First play of the game he had an interception, didn’t take care of the ball,” he said. “The job for our quarterback is to get us in the end zone and he didn’t do that today.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
TexansDaily

Texans BREAKING: Tyrod Taylor Getting MRI; Houston Weighs QB Decision

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans' pending quarterback decision between veteran Tyrod Taylor and rookie Davis Mills hinges on a few key elements: a video evaluation, and Taylor's health. Taylor was benched Sunday during a 31-0 loss to the Indianapolis Colts during which he slightly hyperextended his left wrist, his non-throwing...
NFL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

The Latest: Texans Taylor benched, Mills at QB vs. Colts

The Latest from Week 13 of the NFL (all times EST):. Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor has been benched in the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts. Taylor was evaluated for an undisclosed injured after a Houston’s first possession of the third quarter but the team said he was available to play and it was coach David Culley’s decision to insert backup Davis Mills in his place.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Culley
New York Post

Fantasy football: Tyrod Taylor a strong fantasy fill-in vs. Jets

Almost everyone has that old pair of sweatpants. You know the one: It’s raggedy, likely has a hole in it somewhere, has some stains that will never come out. But they are comfy and reliable. Of course, you’re not going to wear them out anywhere other than maybe to get...
NFL
houstontexans.com

David Culley on QB Tyrod Taylor: "He's the starter"

Since his return off the Reserve/Injured list, Tyrod Taylor has thrown two touchdown passes, rushed for two touchdowns and thrown three interceptions. After Sunday's 21-14 loss to the New York Jets, Head Coach David Culley re-emphasized the 11-year veteran's status when healthy. "He's the starter," Culley said. Taylor has one...
NFL
iheart.com

Tyrod Taylor to remain Texans' QB1, barring an injury

Tyrod Taylor's status as the Texans' starting quarterback is secure for the remainder of the season with no plans to go back to rookie Davis Mills at this time, barring an injury occurring. Texans coach David Culley said that it would take an injury sidelining the veteran passer for him...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Titans#Indy#American Football#Ap#Stanford
Yardbarker

Jets Coach Robert Saleh On Texans QB Tyrod Taylor: ‘He Is a Problem"

As the battle of the 2-8's approaches between the Houston Texans and the Jets this Sunday, New York's head coach Robert Saleh has said he believes that Houston has a problem. Namely: Quarterback Tyrod Taylor. "He is a problem, I’ve always had a lot of respect for Tyrod," Saleh said....
NFL
The Spun

NFL Analyst Sends Clear Message After Texans QB News

The Houston Texans are handing the reins of their offense over to Davis Mills for the rest of the season. Texans head coach David Culley announced on Friday he’s going to start Mills over the veteran Tyrod Taylor from Week 14 and beyond. Mills, the rookie out of Stanford,...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Tyrod Taylor week-to-week with wrist injury, Davis Mills to start

Texans head coach David Culley said on Monday that quarterback Tyrod Taylor would undergo an MRI to determine the extent of his left wrist injury. Apparently, the wrist is bad enough to keep Taylor sidelined for at least a bit of time. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Taylor is...
NFL
numberfire.com

Rapoport: Tyrod Taylor (wrist) week-to-week for Texans

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor is considered week-to-week with a wrist injury he suffered in Week 13 against the Indianapolis Colts, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. What It Means:. Taylor is undergoing tests Monday to determine the extent of the injury, but he may wind up being done for...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Stanford University
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SportsGrid

Tyrod Taylor Dealing With Left Wrist Injury

Taylor exited the Texans Week 13 matchup vs. the Colts with an injury, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Taylor is believed to have suffered torn ligaments in his left wrist. The team has yet to rule Taylor out for Week 14, but it seems like Davis Mills could get another opportunity to start.
NFL
SFGate

Texans' Culley mulling QB change after another lopsided loss

HOUSTON (AP) — Another terrible offensive performance by the Houston Texans this weekend has coach David Culley considering a quarterback change. Culley benched Tyrod Taylor for rookie Davis Mills in the third quarter of a 31-0 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday and he said Monday that Taylor could lose his starting job.
NFL
247Sports

Houston Texans QB change expected: Davis Mills reportedly to start with Tyrod Taylor injured, struggling

After the Houston Texans suffered a 31-0 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, it appears that they are headed for a change. Head coach David Culley confirmed Sunday that the status of Tyrod Taylor as the team’s starting quarterback will be evaluated moving forward. The Culley comments took another twist Monday when NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Taylor is "week-to-week" with "a wrist injury." As a result, rookie Davis Mills is expected to start for the Texans in Week 14 this coming Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, Rapoport added.
NFL
NBC Sports

Tyrod Taylor to have MRI on non-throwing wrist

Not much went right for the Texans in their 31-0 loss to the Colts on Sunday. But one aspect of the game was an injury to Tyrod Taylor‘s non-throwing wrist. Taylor was evaluated and cleared to return, but rookie quarterback Davis Mills still replaced Taylor in the third quarter of the loss. At that point, Houston was already down 21-0. Taylor was 5-for-13 with 45 yards and an interception.
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Tyrod Taylor has torn ligament in injured wrist

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor has ligament damage in his injured left wrist, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. The injury impacts Taylor’s ability to receive snaps from center and to grip the ball. Davis Mills played 23 snaps in relief of Taylor in Sunday’s 31-0 loss to...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Texans QB Tyrod Taylor’s wrist injury throws status in doubt

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor was benched during the third quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts and he did not return to the game. It’s since been reported that a wrist injury is what forced Taylor’s early exit, and the latest update on the Texans’ QB doesn’t bode well for his availability next week.
NFL
Yardbarker

Davis Mills vs. Tyrod Taylor Questions? Here’s Texans QB Answer

The Texans plan to start rookie quarterback Davis Mills on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks and have been preparing him for the opportunity, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly. While Mills gets ready to make his seventh NFL start, veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor practiced Wednesday and participated...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

678K+
Followers
359K+
Post
309M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy